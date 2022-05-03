Traffic cop who saved 8-year-old girl’s life gets bravery award

POLICE NAIK Sameer Bagsiraj of Pune City Police’s Traffic Control branch was given a Bravery Award by the Life Saving Foundation, a social organisation, for his heroic action that saved the life of an eight-year-old girl last month.

Bagsiraj was given the award by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame.

On the morning of April 14, Kothrud resident Mahesh Puranik, along with his wife and two daughters, was on his way to Ambegaon in a car. A speeding truck hit his car near Swarna hotel in Warje at around 10.30 am.

Puranik’s eight-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Police Naik Bagsiraj, who was on duty at the spot, rushed to help them. Bagsiraj realised that by the time an ambulance reaches to the spot, it may be too late. So he picked up the girl and ran towards the hospital.

Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw driver, Ram Navale, also stepped forward and helped the policeman take the injured girl to the hospital in his vehicle.