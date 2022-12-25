Traffic curbs announced for Christmas celebrations in Pune Camp

The Pune city traffic police have announced traffic diversions in the Pune Camp area for Christmas celebrations that attract large crowds on the arterial M G Road and several other connecting streets.

The traffic diversions will be in force from 7 pm on Sunday and will also include vehicular traffic closures for busy patches of roads. An order in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

Traffic from Y Junction to M G Road will be stopped at the 15 August Chowk and will be diverted via Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk. Traffic from Iskcon Temple going towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and Aurora Towers will be stopped and diverted via SBI House, Teen Tofa Chowk and Lashkar Police Station.

Traffic from Volga Chowk to Mohammed Rafi Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via East Street and India Gandhi Chowk. Traffic from Indira Gandhi Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be stopped and will be diverted via Lashkar Police station. Traffic from Sarbatwala Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be stopped and will be diverted via Taboot Street Chowk.

Traffic police officials said that the majority strength of the Traffic Control Branch will be deployed on Sunday evening, especially in areas that attract large crowds.