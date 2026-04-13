Dr Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic changes, road closures in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, heavy vehicle entry banned

Road closures and traffic diversions will be in in place in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on Tuesday, April 14 which will be observed at various places across the city and is expected to see large gatherings people coming to pay respects. A ban on entry of very heavy and multi-axle vehicles will also be imposed on Tuesday from 11 entry points of the city.

Events are organised at many places in the city to pay tributes to Ambedkar, however the four main gatherings will be held at the Pune District Collector office, on Vishrantwadi to Kalas Phata area, at Aurora Towers Chowk area in Pune Camp and Sinhagad Road junction. The notification for this has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Control) Himmat Jadhav on Monday.

Area around district collector office: Diversions will be in place here from 6 am till processions conclude and gatherings disperse.

Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be completely closed. This traffic will be diverted via RTO Chowk and Jehangir Chowk. Traffic from GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk will be closed and diverted via Kirad Chowk and Nehru Memorial Chowk. Traffic from Pune Station to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed. Traffic from Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Kamla Nehru Hospital and Kumbharwes Chowk. Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Banerjee Chowk will be closed and diverted via 15 August Chowk and Pavale Chowk.

Aurora Towers Chowk in Camp: Traffic in place from 6 am till processions conclude and gatherings disperse. Traffic from Koyaji Road to Pune station will be closed at Tin Tofa Chowk and will be diverted via SBI House Chowk. Traffic from the ISKON Temple to the Dr Ambedkar Statue next to Aurora Towers will be closed. Traffic from Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Kirad Chowk taking a left from Nehru Chowk.

Vishrantwadi area: From 3 pm till gatherings disperse. Cehicles from city area to Pune Airport and Tingre Nagar area will be diverted via Commerce Zone area or via Yerawada Prison and Post Office. Traffic from Pune city to Bopkhel, Dighi and Alandi will be diverted via Shantinagar Chowk and Kalas Phata. Traffic from Kalas, Bopkhel, Dighi, Alandi to Pune City will be diverted via Kalas Phata and Tank Road in Khadki. Traffic from Dhanori to Pune will be diverted via Anand Mangal Karyalay Road and 509 Chowk. The traffic from Pune Airport to Khadki and Bhosari will be diverted via Siddheshwar Chowk and Alandi Road.

Sinhagad Road Junction at Dandekar Bridge: Diversions in force from 4 pm till 9 pm.

Traffic Police officials said events at Dandekar Bridge Chowk to mark the occasion are expected to attract large gatherings. For this, traffic changes were put in place from 8 pm to 12 am on April 13. For this event, the traffic from Savarkar Chowk to Sinhagad Road will be closed and will be diverted via Saras Baug Chowk, Mangirbaba Chowk and Bal Shivaji Chowk. Traffic from Asha Chowk on Sinhagad Road to Savarkar Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Senadatt Chowky and Na Si Phadke Chowk.

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In Pimpri Chinchwad, traffic changes will be implemented in Pimpri, Bhosri, Dighi-Alandi, Dehu Road, Chakan, Chikhli and Nigdi Traffic divisions. At all these locations the changes will be in place from 12 pm in the afternoon till 10 pm on Tuesday. The changes will be in place at Lokmanya Hospital Chowk, River View Chowk, Basweshwar Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Nashik Phata, Nehru Nagar, Rasrang Chowk, Samrat Chowk, PCMC Outgate, Science Park, Harris Bridge to Fugewadi, Bopodi Sanvidhan Chowk, Shitaladevi Chowk, Dehu Kaman to Shivaji Chowk and Bhakti Shakti Overbridge to Pimpri.

Ban on very heavy, multi-axle vehicles: Ban will be in place till 1 am on April 15. A complete ban on entry of very heavy and multi-axle vehicles, dumpers and RMC mixers will be implemented at 11 entry points to the city. Theur Phata, Harris Bridge, Bopkhel Phata, Radha Chowk in Baner, Navale Bridge, Katraj Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk, Mantarwadi Phata, Kharadi Bypass, Ravidarshan Chowk and Bhairobanala Chowk.