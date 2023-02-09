Traffic changes in place today in central Pune for Sankashti Chaturthi

The Pune City traffic police have enforced traffic diversions in central parts of Pune from Thursday morning to accommodate the increased vehicular flow because of a large number of devotees coming to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Shivaji Road for Sankashti Chaturthi.

The traffic changes, enforced since Thursday morning, will remain in force throughout the day as per the requirement.

The traffic restrictions are as follows:

1. No heavy vehicles except for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses will be allowed to go from S G Barve Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road. A temporary ‘No Parking-No Halting’ zone has been created between Premier Garage Chowk to Nagdeo Oil Depot Chowk.

2. A circular route has been earmarked for PMPML buses via Premier Garage Chowk, Mangala Theatre, Khude Chowk and PMC corner. Vehicles coming from Premier Garage Chowk towards Mangala Theatre have been diverted via SG Barve Chowk and Balgandharva Chowk.

3. Vehicles going from Jijamata Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road have been diverted via three alternate routes. First via Phadke Haud and Devajibaba Chowk, second via Gadgil Statue and Kumbharwes and third via Gadgil Statue and Phadke Haud.

4. Traffic coming from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk has been diverted from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Bajirao Road.