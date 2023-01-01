Breaking away from tradition, Chinchwad sisters lead their mother’s funeral procession, performs her last rite

Two sisters in Chinchwad have veered away from the beaten path to lead their mother’s funeral procession and perform her last rites. Though women performing the last rites of their dear ones is not unheard of in Chinchwad, the holy suburb famous for Morya Gosavi temple, in some other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, women among some communities are not even allowed to visit crematoriums, let alone about performing final rites.

Swati Kulkarni and Shilpa Kulkarni were inconsolable throughout the funeral held at the crematorium on Pimpri-Chinchwad Link Road Friday evening with neighbours and family friends trying to comfort them. Their mother Shamala Sharad Deshpande, 80, had passed away after a brief illness earlier in the day. She was living alone, looked after by a caretaker.

“My sister and I had rented out a flat for our mother. Both of us live nearby with our families. We constantly used to come to her residence to check on her. Our husbands and children also kept in touch with her and ensured that she did not feel left alone,” said Swati, the elder daughter.

Their father passed away a few years ago and their only brother lives in another part of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Since we both took care of our mother and she was very close to us, we wanted to perform her final rites. We shared a special bond with our mother. Our parents struggled a lot in their life. We used to live in a one-room chawl. But our parents ensured that their children live a better life. It is their spirit which is inculcated in us,” said Shilpa.

The Deshpandes had earlier lived in the Hanuman Colony area of Kasarwadi before shifting to the Chinchwad area. Swati and Shilpa live along with their respective husbands, Sanjay and Vijay, and their children (a son each).

“We have male members in our family. But we wanted to perform the final last rites of our mother. Why can’t women perform the final rites of their mothers? Who has given males the carte blanche to perform the final rites? If we have made all the efforts to look after our mother till the end, then we have the right to bid her adieu in our own way. We have a modern outlook and are strong-minded. We will do what we think is right. And we think we did the right thing,” said Swati and Shilpa.

Their husbands did not oppose their decision. “We had no objection to the two daughters being involved in performing the last rites of their mother. We supported their decision whole-heartedly,” said Sanjay and Vijay Kulkarni.

Bipin Deshmukh, a family friend who attended the funeral, said, “It was indeed a rare sight where women are not only leading the funeral procession but are also performing the last rites. It reflects the progressive mindset of the Deshpande and Kulkarni families.”

Deshmukh said in Chinchwad, which is known for its “pious atmosphere”, such funerals do take place. “Sadly, they do not happen in other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Last week, one of my relatives died in the Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. They had four daughters. One of them came from Australia to perform the last rites. All four sisters even became the pallbearers. It was a rare sight,” he said.

Bhaskar Damle, the priest who conducted the last rites, said, “I have been in this field for the last 20-25 years. But I have not seen many such funerals where women are upfront. I must have seen two-three such funerals, especially in case the family does not have an adult male member or relatives are not coming forward.”

Upendra Pandharpure, another priest, said, “Some priests refuse to conduct such funeral rites at the hands of women. They consider it against the tenets of the religion. If a family insists on women performing the rites at the hands of women members, they have the option of approaching the priests who are ready for this job. Some priests refuse and some don’t. It is a matter of individual discretion.”

Pandharpure added, “My father is also a priest. He has refused to conduct some final rites like this as he considers it against religious practices. But we do not oppose other priests doing such funerals. In Chinchwad, there is a tradition, some families do want to perform the last rites at the hands of women members.”