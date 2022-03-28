Traders in Pimpri Camp tense after gang of sword-wielding boys targets store

Three days after a group of sword-wielding teenagers allegedly barged into a store, attacked a worker and walked away with 14 pairs of brand-new sports shoes, traders in Pimpri Camp area continue to operate in fear. Among the accused, one was arrested and eight minors were detained, the police said.

The shopkeepers have sought strong police action against the boys, besides better security in the area.

The police said the attack took place in broad daylight at M B Shoes store in Pimpri Camp after a minor boy arrived to buy a pair of shoes. “Then he asked for a few more. When it was time to pay the bill, he told the shopkeeper that his friends will arrive soon and do the needful,” said police inspector Shankar Awatade.

Soon, around ten teenagers – some of them brandishing swords – reached the shop, the police said. CCTV footage shows a sword-wielding teenager attacking a shop worker, who was hospitalised later, the police said. It also shows shopkeepers in the vicinity downing their shutters and a few people running to safety. Meanwhile, the boys grabbed several pairs of shoes and left.

The police said the accused have been charged for dacoity. “Eight of them are juveniles in conflict with the law. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. One of them is over 18 years and he has been arrested,” the inspector said. They all are from nearby slums, he added.

Amit Jagwani, the owner of M B Shoes, has filed a complaint with the police. He, however, refused to speak to The Indian Express when approached. “Whatever I have to say, I have told the police… I don’t want to repeat anything…,” he said, appearing shaken by the incident.

Vishal Khare, who runs another shoe store next to M B Shoes, said the attack has triggered fear among the traders. “Though the youngsters were carrying swords, they did not cause any serious injury to anyone. Only one person was injured; but the way they barged in and tried to create fear in us has left has shaken.”

Khare said if such acts are not nipped in the bud, other youths may get emboldened to engage in similar deeds. “Police presence in the area is a must. If police personnel are seen, it will deter such elements from brazenly carrying out attacks,” he said.

Employees at another shop in the vicinity were willing to speak about the attack, but refused to reveal their names. “Please don’t ask us our name, they will single us out. But please take our safety concerns to the police. The police should take hourly rounds of the area. This will help in keeping criminals away and help us do business peacefully,” he said.