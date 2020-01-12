Pune trader’s minor son abducted for ransom, found murdered: Police

Police have identified the deceased youth as Abdulahat Sayyed Siddiqui, a resident of Bombay Colony in Dapodi, who was a class 12 student at a local college. (Representational Image) Police have identified the deceased youth as Abdulahat Sayyed Siddiqui, a resident of Bombay Colony in Dapodi, who was a class 12 student at a local college. (Representational Image)

A vegetable trader’s son was found murdered in the early hours of Sunday in Dapodi area in Pune, a day after he was allegedly abducted. Police have launched a manhunt for suspects including some acquaintances of the deceased 17-year-old youth.

Police have identified the deceased youth as Abdulahat Sayyed Siddiqui, a resident of Bombay Colony in Dapodi, who was a class 12 student at a local college. Officials said that his father is a vegetable trader in Dapodi.

In the early hours of Sunday, Siddiqui’s body was found near the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University. Subsequently, a probe was launched by the police.

“As per our information, the family members of the deceased had received a call for the ransom of Rs 40 lakh. We are working on various clues. We suspect involvement of acquaintance of the deceased youth.” A police officer, who is part of the probe said.

The the crime branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police commissionerate and the Bhosari police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where the family of the deceased stays, have launched a probe in the case.

