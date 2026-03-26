Trader kidnapped for ransom of Rs 1.5 crores, rescued by crime branch

A 31-YEAR-OLD steel trader from Pune who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore over a financial dispute, was rescued by the Pune City Police following a coordinated operation. Police have arrested five men including an engineer who had the dispute with the abductee over money.

The investigation and rescue operation was conducted by the Crime Branch of the Pune city police. On Tuesday afternoon, the wife of the trader approached the police informing that her husband had been kidnapped. The wife had received a call in which she was told that her husband had been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore was demanded. Earlier in the day, the trader had left home for work to his shop in the Timber Market area as usual. An offence of kidnapping was registered at Swargate police station and subsequently multiple teams from the Crime Branch launched an investigation.