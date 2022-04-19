Townhall: NCP, Shiv Sena will not ditch Congress, we will also not dump them, says Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Satej Patil

A top Congress leader and a key figure in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, exuded confidence that the NCP and the Shiv Sena will not ditch the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The minister added that his party will also steadfastly support its MVA partners.

“Neither the NCP and the Shiv Sena will dump the Congress, nor will we dump them…” said the Congress leader who is being credited for the MVA’s spectacular victory in last week’s Kolhapur North assembly bye-election. Backed strongly by its MVA allies, the Congress won the Kolhapur seat by a margin of over 19,000 votes in the face of aggressive campaigning by the saffron party.

Satej Patil alleged that the BJP was putting pressure on the NCP and the Shiv Sena to part ways with the Congress by targeting their leaders through central agencies. “The BJP is fabricating cases and playing vindictive politics… Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested on the basis of allegations made by Parambir Singh regarding collection of Rs 100 crore from hoteliers. Now that amount has come down to one or two crore and the case has fallen flat,” he said.

Speaking at a ‘Townhall’ organised by The Indian Express, the minister said the BJP desperately wants to come to power in Maharashtra to regain control of the country’s financial capital Mumbai. “Maharashtra is the most progressive state in the country. I can cite its significance from an event that took place two to three years ago. One day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top industry tycoons in Delhi. The very next day, the same industrialists met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray… this shows the significance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Therefore, the BJP’s agenda is to grab power in Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said.

The minister also informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will soon visit Mumbai to shore up the ties among the three parties. “Our state chief Nana Patole and Mumbai head Bhai Jagtap have invited Rahul Gandhi. He is expected to come to Maharashtra in the second week of May,” he said.

Responding to a question on why Rahul Gandhi did not meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the last two and half years after government formation, Satej Patil said: “I can’t comment about their meeting… But there were a lot of travel restrictions in the last two years or so owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. No leader was coming to or going out of the state. But yes, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray are in touch with Rahulji and Soniaji… They discuss many issues.”

Satej Patil further said he will try to convince farmer leader Raju Shetti to rejoin the MVA. Earlier this month, Shetti had announced that his party will not support the MVA anymore. “I haven’t had the opportunity to speak with Shetti as I was busy with the Kolhapur bypoll… I will talk to him and try to persuade him to rejoin the MVA,” he said.

Patil credited the Kolhapur bypoll victory to the combined efforts of MVA constituents. “We had planned it meticulously. We resolved our differences and remained united and it helped us achieve the victory,” he said, adding that the ‘Kolhapur formula’ can help in stopping the BJP.