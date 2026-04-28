Visiting on tourist visas: 3 Americans get ‘leave India notice’ for ‘propagating religion’

Police confirmed that the American nationals came to India on a tourist visa, but were allegedly carrying a huge number of leaflets with religious content in different languages, to propagate Christianity.

Pune city police have issued a “leave India notice” to three American nationals for allegedly violating the norms of their visas by engaging in “religious preaching and teaching work”. The notice instructed the three foreigners to leave India on or before May 10, 2026.

According to the police, the three citizens of USA, aged 53 years, 65 years and 66 years, came to India on tourist visas between April 19 and April 21. During their travels in India, they were allegedly found carrying a huge number of leaflets with religious content in different languages in their bags for propagating Christianity, police said.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed the three American citizens were residing at a hotel in Pimpri-Chinchwad since the evening of April 26, and were moving around in the Pune region.