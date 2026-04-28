Visiting on tourist visas: 3 Americans get ‘leave India notice’ for ‘propagating religion’

According to the police, the three citizens of USA, aged 53 years, 65 years and 66 years, came to India on tourist visas between April 19 and April 21.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readApr 28, 2026 09:29 PM IST
visaPolice confirmed that the American nationals came to India on a tourist visa, but were allegedly carrying a huge number of leaflets with religious content in different languages, to propagate Christianity.
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Pune city police have issued a “leave India notice” to three American nationals for allegedly violating the norms of their visas by engaging in “religious preaching and teaching work”. The notice instructed the three foreigners to leave India on or before May 10, 2026.

According to the police, the three citizens of USA, aged 53 years, 65 years and 66 years, came to India on tourist visas between April 19 and April 21. During their travels in India, they were allegedly found carrying a huge number of leaflets with religious content in different languages in their bags for propagating Christianity, police said.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed the three American citizens were residing at a hotel in Pimpri-Chinchwad since the evening of April 26, and were moving around in the Pune region.

On the morning of April 27, they allegedly gave out leaflets in English, Hindi and Marathi, with content about the Bible and Christianity, to a private cab driver in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city. They allegedly tried to preach to the driver that Christianity was better than other religions.

The driver informed police personnel, who were on duty at a rally passing through the area, about the American nationals. The three foreigners were then taken to the police station. Police checked their passports, visa documents and other details.

Police confirmed that the American nationals came to India on a tourist visa, but were allegedly carrying a huge number of leaflets with religious content in different languages, to propagate Christianity.

The trio was taken to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the Pune City Police for further investigation. The FRO inquiry revealed that the foreign nationals violated the law by allegedly engaging in religious preaching work while they were on tourist visas.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (FRO) Sandeep Bhajibhakare confirmed that three were given a “Leave India Notice” as per the provision of Immigration and Foreigners Act, for violating visa rules.

Earlier, in July 2025, the Pimpri Chinchwad police had arrested two men, including a 41-year-old American national, and apprehended a minor boy for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity by offering financial assistance.

A person from the Sindhi community had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at Pimpri Police Station. As per the FIR, the accused allegedly approached the complainant at his residence in Pimpri for propagating Christianity.

They also allegedly offered financial assistance to the complainant if he accepted Christianity, the FIR stated. Police had then said that the accused American citizen had been coming to India since 2016 on tourist and business visas, but he was not found to be conducting any business activity here.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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