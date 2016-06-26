Tourism firm operator held for cheating in Pune

Pune city police arrested a man operating a tourism firm for allegedly duping several people to the tune of lakhs of rupees by giving them false offers of tours to different places in foreign countries. The accused, Mayur Ashok Patil (35), is a resident of Nilakunj apartment on Prabhat Road. He was arrested following a complaint by one Yashpal Dhanpal Desai (49) of Samarth Nagar.

Police produced Patil before a magistrate court in Pune on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till June 27. So far, three complaints of cheating have been registered against Patil at different police stations in the city.

Police said that Patil operated a tourism firm named Wonder Holidays. Desai had booked a package of Rs 19.2 lakh at the firm for a tour to London, Paris, Switzerland and Italy for 18 nights and 19 days. The money was deposited in a bank between May 21 and 24. However, there was no response from Patil regarding the tour. Police said that Desai could not go for the tour even after making the payment, following which he lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, a similar complaint of cheating was registered against Patil by two people who had booked a package of Rs 10 lakh for tours to New Zealand and Switzerland. Police also said that Patil allegedly cheated an educational organisation in Karve Nagar of Rs 25 lakh. The organisation wanted to take its girl students for a visit to a foreign country.

