scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Total lunar eclipse on Tuesday; will be last eclipse of 2022

According to scientists at Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, the total phase of the eclipse will be visible in some eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata.

The eclipse will be visible from all places in the country. (Representational/Express Photo by Ritesh Shukla)

November 8 (Tuesday) will see a total lunar eclipse, which will also be the last eclipse in 2022, Arvind Paranjpye, director of Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium told The Indian Express.

It will be visible from South America, North America, Australia, Asia, North Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Japan, China and East Russia. The beginning of the umbral phase of the eclipse will be visible at sunset from places including the western parts of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, western parts of Brazil and the North Atlantic Ocean. The ending of this phase will be seen at moonrise from the Indian Ocean, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Eastern Russia, according to a statement from the planetarium.

The eclipse will be visible from all places in the country. However, the beginning of its partial and total phases will not be visible from any place in India as the phenomena will be in progress before the moonrise time, Paranjpye said.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon enters the shadow of the Earth. On such a night, the Earth is directly between the Moon and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

According to scientists at Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, the total phase of the celestial event will be visible in some eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata. In the rest of the country, people will be able to see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse.

More from Pune

Lunar eclipse (Mumbai)
Moon rises – 18:01
Sun sets – 18:03
Moon enters penumbra – 13:30:16
Moon enters umbra – 14:38:33
Start of totality – 15:45:57
Maximum eclipse – 16:28:49
End of totality – 17:11:40
Moon leaves umbra – 18:19:03
Moon leaves penumbra – 19:27:29

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:34:19 pm
Next Story

Disputed oil sketch in Dutch museum is a Rembrandt, research finds

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement