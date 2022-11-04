Total lunar eclipse on Tuesday; will be last eclipse of 2022

November 8 (Tuesday) will see a total lunar eclipse, which will also be the last eclipse in 2022, Arvind Paranjpye, director of Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium told The Indian Express.

It will be visible from South America, North America, Australia, Asia, North Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Japan, China and East Russia. The beginning of the umbral phase of the eclipse will be visible at sunset from places including the western parts of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, western parts of Brazil and the North Atlantic Ocean. The ending of this phase will be seen at moonrise from the Indian Ocean, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Eastern Russia, according to a statement from the planetarium.

The eclipse will be visible from all places in the country. However, the beginning of its partial and total phases will not be visible from any place in India as the phenomena will be in progress before the moonrise time, Paranjpye said.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon enters the shadow of the Earth. On such a night, the Earth is directly between the Moon and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon.

According to scientists at Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, the total phase of the celestial event will be visible in some eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata. In the rest of the country, people will be able to see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse.

Lunar eclipse (Mumbai)

Moon rises – 18:01

Sun sets – 18:03

Moon enters penumbra – 13:30:16

Moon enters umbra – 14:38:33

Start of totality – 15:45:57

Maximum eclipse – 16:28:49

End of totality – 17:11:40

Moon leaves umbra – 18:19:03

Moon leaves penumbra – 19:27:29