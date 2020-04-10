Total coronavirus cases over 200, toll 26 in Pune

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 200 in Pune district on Thursday, while six of the patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 26. Five deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital and a sixth one from Jehangir Hospital. Sassoon General Hospital also reported two deaths late on Wednesday night.

The number of positive cases in Pune was 210, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, said from April 2 till date, a total of 17 deaths have been registered at the government hospital. Some were brought dead while others were in critical condition, and almost all of had co- morbidity, or underlying health conditions.

Till 7 pm on Thursday, six deaths were reported in Pune, of which one was of a 58-year- old woman from Ganesh Peth. She was admitted on April 8 and succumbed to COVID-19 the next day. She suffered from diabetes and died of acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonia.

Another 64-year-old woman, who had hypertension and was from Bhawani Peth, also succumbed to COVID-19. A 65-year-old woman from Yerawada, who had been admitted on April 5, died on Thursday of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). She also had underlying medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Another woman, a Kondhwa resident who was also 65 years old, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 7. She suffered from bronchitis and succumbed to ARDS caused by COVID-19.

A 44-year-old man from Swargate, who was admitted on April 6, died on Thursday of COVID-19.

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, a 60-year-old man from Baramati, who was admitted on April 5, died late on Wednesday, while another 54-year -old man from Sayyednagar in Hadapsar also succumbed on the same day.

At Jehangir Hospital, authorities said a 65-year-old woman from Swargate was admitted on March 31 with complaints of giddiness, fever and vomiting. She was in the ICU and kept on ventilator support. Her condition was critical and and she was receiving treatment for ulcerative colitis. She succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

