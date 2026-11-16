Torrent Gas hikes CNG price in Pune by Re 1 per kg, new rate Rs 101.50

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supplied by Torrent Gas in mostly rural areas of Pune has been increased by Re 1 per kg, taking the revised retail price to Rs 101.50 per kg. The new rate will come into effect from midnight on Monday (12 am on November 17).

Dhruv Ruparel, president of the Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP), told The Indian Express that Torrent Gas had communicated the revised rates to dealers. The latest increase comes just over a month after the company raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on October 7, taking the rate to Rs 100.50 per kg.

The latest hike is likely to add to the operating expenses of commercial vehicle operators, particularly taxi drivers who rely on CNG, as well as daily commuters using the fuel for long-distance travel.