Torrent Gas hikes CNG price in Pune by Re 1 per kg, new rate Rs 101.50

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supplied by Torrent Gas in mostly rural areas of Pune has been increased by Re 1 per kg, taking the revised retail price to Rs 101.50 per kg. The new rate will come into effect from midnight on Monday (12 am on November 17).
Dhruv Ruparel, president of the Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP), told The Indian Express that Torrent Gas had communicated the revised rates to dealers. The latest increase comes just over a month after the company raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on October 7, taking the rate to Rs 100.50 per kg.
The latest hike is likely to add to the operating expenses of commercial vehicle operators, particularly taxi drivers who rely on CNG, as well as daily commuters using the fuel for long-distance travel.
Bapu Bhave, founder of the Vidyarthi Vahatuk Sanghatana in PMC and PCMC, said the increase would add to the financial burden on commercial taxi operators, who largely depend on CNG. “Taxi operators are already dealing with rising vehicle maintenance costs. While an increase of Re 1 per kg may appear marginal, they cannot immediately pass on the additional expense to passengers by increasing fares. This could further squeeze their already limited profit margins,” he said.
K Jaysing, a civil engineer who commutes daily from Nigdi to Ranjangaon for work, said repeated increases in fuel prices were becoming a concern for people who travel long distances every day. “Fuel is a fixed and unavoidable daily expense for those of us who commute long distances for work. Even a small increase in CNG prices adds to our monthly expenditure, particularly when such hikes occur repeatedly. Over time, these increases make daily commuting increasingly expensive,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) also increased its CNG price by Rs 1.25 per kg on Friday, taking its retail selling price to Rs 99 per kg.