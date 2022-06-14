Torrent acquires Telangana solar plant at Rs 416 cr

Ahmedabad: The Torrent Power Limited has completed the acquisition of a 50-Mega Watt (MW) solar plant located in Telangana at Rs 416 crore. It belonged to SkyPower Group, stated an official release here Monday.

The plant has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCTL) for 25 years at a fixed tariff of Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.

With acquisition of the plant, Torrent Power’s total generation capacity will reach 4.7 GW.