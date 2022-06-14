scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Torrent acquires Telangana solar plant at Rs 416 cr

The plant has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCTL) for 25 years at a fixed tariff of Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Pune |
June 14, 2022 5:30:18 am
With acquisition of the plant, Torrent Power’s total generation capacity will reach 4.7 GW.

Ahmedabad: The Torrent Power Limited has completed the acquisition of a 50-Mega Watt (MW) solar plant located in Telangana at Rs 416 crore. It belonged to SkyPower Group, stated an official release here Monday.

The plant has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCTL) for 25 years at a fixed tariff of Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.

More from Pune

With acquisition of the plant, Torrent Power’s total generation capacity will reach 4.7 GW.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...Premium
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement