Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Top-seeded Pathare wins double crown in tennis tournament

Top-seeded Pathare scored a 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 win over Hritika Kaple in the girls' singles match; as Pathare (practices at the Deccan Gymkhana, under coach Sandip Kirtane) and Arya Shinde lifted the doubles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Dhruvi Adyanthaya and Swanika Roy in the doubles.

In the boys' singles, second-seeded Shardul Khawale scored a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over fourth-seeded Neel Kelkar to seize the title. (Representational/File)

City-based tennis player Shreya Pathare on Saturday clinched the double crown at the MSLTA – Navsahyadri Krida Sankul All India Ranking U-14 Championship Series Tennis Tournament, which was organised by AIM Tennis Academy and supported by Pune Parents Group under the auspices of the AITA, MSLTA, and PMDTA. The tennis matches were held at Navsahyadri Krida Sankul tennis courts.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:09:44 am
