Top seed Paparkar dominates round 1 of All India Ranking Super Series

Local top seed Arnav Paparkar dominated the first round of the main draw match of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and Yonex Sunrise Adar Poonawalla Mahara-shtra Tennis Academy (APMTA)’s All India Ranking Super Series U-12 Tennis Tournament Monday.

Paparkar, who secured a winning score of 6-0, 6-0 against Prithviraj Hiremath at the Deccan Gymkhana-Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy, said he feels confident about winning the future matches.

“I take every match as a difficult one so that I keep my aggressive form. Once I get to know the play of my opponent, I tune in to the game. It depends entirely on how the match progresses,” said Paparkar. The sixth grader from New India School said while he has improved his style of play under the guidance of his coaches, he still feels disappointed when he misses easy balls. “It happens sometimes. But once the match continues, I return to my aggressive form and play,” he added.

“Arnav has potential to become one of the best tennis players in India. He is a quick learner and when I started with him three months ago at the tennis academy, I noticed he was more defensive in his form. As a coach, our task is to recognise and align the strengths of the player in the right direction and push them. I made Arnav more aggressive in his play, which will help in making him an all-court player and stay on top of the ball,” said Dragan Bukum-irovic, director of Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy.

