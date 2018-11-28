Top priority to check driving on wrong side: Pimpri police chief

Even as a youth driving without a helmet died on Telco Road in Chinchwad two days ago, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday said they were not planning to launch any drive to make wearing helmets mandatory, as was being done in Pune city. The police said their top priority was to check driving on the wrong side.

“We are not focussing on helmets right now. Our priority is to crack down on driving on the wrong side,” Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner, R K Padmanabhan, said.

According to Padmanabhan, driving on the wrong side mostly leads to death or injury to other drivers. “In case of helmetless driving, the rider himself is the victim as the person fails to understand the danger it poses to his own life,” he said. He added that they do not have to carry out any special drive against helmetless riders. “We are implementing the Motor Vehicles Act everyday. So, it is a continuous process for us to act against those flouting the traffic norms,” he said.

Currently, the police chief, said they had been busy easing traffic snarls in areas like Hinjewadi, Kalewadi and Chakan. “We have been successful in easing the traffic congestion,” he said.

From Wednesday, they will launch a drive to ease the traffic chaos on the Pune-Mumbai highway, Padmanabhan said. “I am aware of the situation on the Pune-Mumbai highway, where mechanics have encroached upon the road, making vehicular movement difficult. Since we were focussing on other areas, we could not focus on the highway. From Wednesday, we will crack down on those who have encroached on the highway,” he said.

Mangesh Bhapkar, a relative of activist Maruti Bhapkar, died on Telco Road two days ago. Maruti said, “My nephew was riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet and had suffered a head injury. His vehicle had slipped. He was lying on the road for half-an-hour before some passers-by shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” he said. Mangesh, a resident of Mohannagar area, is survived by his parents, three sisters, wife and a daughter.

“It is important that everyone uses helmet. The loss of one life means that the entire family is devastated,” Maruti said.

Advocate Manohar Garande said the police should act tough against those not wearing helmets. “No excuses should be tolerated. The police should impound licences of those not wearing helmets during a sustained campaign. It will surely send a strong message,” he said.