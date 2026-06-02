Top Pimpri NCP leaders unhappy over Kakade nomination

The NCP decision to field Vikram Kakade for Pune Legislative Council poll has made top leaders of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad upset. They argue that if Ajit Pawar was alive such a situation would not have arisen.

Among leaders who were claimant for the council seat include former mayor Yogesh Behl, who is also the president of NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad, another former mayor Vilas Lande, corporators Nana Kate, who is former president of NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit and senior corporators Bhausaheb Bhoir.

Making no bones about the fact that he was upset after denial of the nomination, Behl said, “I am unhappy about party’s decision to deny me the nomination. I was 100 per cent claimant for the council seat. This is because Ajitdada had during civic elections in December-January promised me that he would nominate me to the council. At that time, I was not keen to contest the civic elections as I had been the corporators for more than 30 years. But Ajitdada insisted that I should contest the civic elections and then he would do justice to me in future. Unfortunately, he passed away.”