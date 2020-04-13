Top medical experts to be roped in to help Pune’s Sassoon hospital: Pawar

People gather in Pune’s Bibvewadi area to collect the 5 kg rice per person that fair price shops have started distributing from Sunday for free, as a relief measure amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) People gather in Pune’s Bibvewadi area to collect the 5 kg rice per person that fair price shops have started distributing from Sunday for free, as a relief measure amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

WITH the deaths of co-morbid coronavirus positive patients rising at Pune’s biggest government hospital, the Sassoon General Hospital, the state government has decided to rope in top medical experts to help the hospital. More than half of the total 31 deaths in Pune so far were co-morbid patients who died at Sassoon hospital.

“I have asked the secretary of Medical Education department to rope in top medical experts to help the Sassoon hospital tackle the situation,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Expressing concern over the spike in number of deaths reported from Sassoon hospital, Pawar said, “I have been monitoring the situation at the hospital through the district collector and divisional commissioner. I have been told that co-morbid patients have higher risk to their lives and most of the patients had arrived late for treatment… The rise in the deaths of such patients is indeed a matter of concern.”

The deputy CM said he has asked both the district collector and the divisional commissioner to speak to Sassoon dean and find out what could be done to prevent more loss of lives. “Whatever Sassoon hospital needs – doctors, nurses or equipment — the government will provide it. Besides, the collector and the divisional commissioner have also been told to get experts at hospital or consult experts on how to manage co-morbid patients,” he said.

Pawar said there were some confusion at the hospital regarding handling of COVID-19 patients and other patients. “This confusion has been removed as all the COVID-19 patients will now be shifted to the hospital’s extension wing, which has now become operational,” he said.

Sassoon hospital dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said they were in consultation with experts to understand why the condition of co-morbid patients was deteriorating so fast. “Firstly, such patients are not approaching the doctors when they get certain symptoms out of fear. Secondly, they approach the private hospital. When their condition worsens, they are shifted to Sassoon. When the patient comes to us, he or she is already in critical condition…,” he said.

Pointing out that some people were unnecessarily criticising the hospital, Dr Chandanwale said, “The hospital has adequate number of doctors and nurses and they have been putting their best efforts. Sassoon should not be blamed if patients delay seeking treatment.”

Senior NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said she was in touch with the dean of Sassoon hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Arvind Shinde has written to the state government, criticising the doctors at Sassoon hospital for failing to save lives of COVID-19 patients. “PMC-run Naidu Hospital has recorded just one death while the number is not stopping at Sassoon hospital. There is certainly something seriously wrong with the way the hospital is functioning,” Shinde said, adding, “I have taken up the issue with the deputy CM…”

