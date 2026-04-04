Top Maoist dies in Ranchi, was linked to ‘plot to kill PM Modi’ in Pune case

Bose was one of the many accused named in the Elgaar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case by the Pune city police in 2018. He was named in connection with an alleged "Maoist communication" that mentioned a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneApr 4, 2026 04:20 AM IST
Top Maoist dies in Ranchi, plot to kill PM Modi in Pune case, Top Maoist plot to kill PM Modi dies, Prashant Bose, Kishan Da, Indian express news, current affairsPrashant Bose alias Kishan Da
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A top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, aged around 80 years, died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Friday. A native of West Bengal, Bose was arrested along with his wife Sheela Marandi in November 2021, and has been behind bars since then.

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Bose was one of the many accused named in the Elgaar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case by the Pune city police in 2018. He was named in connection with an alleged “Maoist communication” that mentioned a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the Pune police records, Bose was named as accused number 15 in Elgaar Parishad – Koregaon Bhima case on the basis of a “Maoist” communication recovered from another accused Rona Wilson, which stated, “Com.Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident.”

The Pune city police had alleged that “Com.Kisan” is this letter if Prashant Bose, secretary of Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) of the banned CPI-Maoist.

As per a Pune City Police probe, the Elgaar Parishad, a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, was organised as per the strategy and funds of the banned CPI-Maoist. Police alleged that the speeches delivered at the conclave along with previous campaigns for the event were among the factors that allegedly led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

Expanding the probe beyond Elgaar Parishad and Koregaon Bhima violence, the Pune Police had booked as many as 23 persons in the case, of whom nine were arrested for alleged Maoist links and others, including top Maoist leaders Ganapathy, Milind Teltumbde (who was gunned down by Gadchiroli police in 2021) and Kishan alias Prashant Bose, were named as wanted accused.

The chargesheet filed by Pune City Police before a special court in Pune in 2018 stated “…Kishan alias Prashant Bose, secretary of ERB of CPI-Maoist, and other underground operatives hatched a conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister of India and also participated in the process of procurement of huge arms and ammunition as part of the larger conspiracy of waging a war against the democratic system and Indian citizens.”

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The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January 2020. The NIA arrested seven more persons in this case, from different parts of the country, for their alleged links with CPI-Maoist. Of the 16 arrested accused, one died, 14 including Rona Wilson were released on bail, and an accused Surendra Gadling is still in jail.

In February 2024, the NIA filed chargesheet against Prashant Bose in the CPI-Maoist revival attempt case in Jharkhand. According to the NIA, Bose alias Kishan Da, the politburo member of CPI-Maoist, was named as accused in 47 criminal cases in Jharkhand. Bose was known to be a key strategist of the CPI-Maoist for over four decades. He was admitted to the RIMS in Ranchi after his health deteriorated. He passed away at the hospital in the early hours of Friday.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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