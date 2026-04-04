Top Maoist dies in Ranchi, was linked to ‘plot to kill PM Modi’ in Pune case

A top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, aged around 80 years, died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Friday. A native of West Bengal, Bose was arrested along with his wife Sheela Marandi in November 2021, and has been behind bars since then.

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Bose was one of the many accused named in the Elgaar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case by the Pune city police in 2018. He was named in connection with an alleged “Maoist communication” that mentioned a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the Pune police records, Bose was named as accused number 15 in Elgaar Parishad – Koregaon Bhima case on the basis of a “Maoist” communication recovered from another accused Rona Wilson, which stated, “Com.Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident.”