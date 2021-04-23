Pune: Top cop pays ‘surprise’ visit to mid-city areas to check alertness of cops on duty

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta visited the mid-city areas to check the level of alertness of personnel deployed to enforce movement restrictions in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

A press release issued on Friday stated that Gupta visited different spots in the jurisdiction of Faraskhana and Vishrambaug police stations. He interacted with the senior inspector at Vishrambaug police station to see if the directions regarding handling of the Covid-19 situation were being followed.

Gupta then visited nakabandi points at Belbag Chowk, which is under the jurisdiction of Faraskhana police station, to check the alertness of cops on duty.

The police commissioner then visited Mandai, the major vegetable market located in the mid-city area, to check if shops and stalls were being shut on time. He also interacted with personnel on duty at Mandai area.

The press release also stated that Gupta was satisfied with the work being done by cops.

