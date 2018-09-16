Top Army officials hold discussions on terrorism, transnational crimes

The inaugural Chiefs’ Conclave was organised at the College of Military Engineering in Pune on Saturday. The inaugural Chiefs’ Conclave was organised at the College of Military Engineering in Pune on Saturday.

IN the inaugural Army Chiefs’ Conclave, organised along with the first joint military exercise of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, discussions were held on country specific issues related to terrorism, transnational crimes and ‘possibility of creating viable regional security architecture to deal with these threats’.

The inaugural military field training exercise for BIMSTEC nations named MILEX-18 is currently under progress at Aundh Military Station since September 10. In addition to the military exercise, an inaugural BIMSTEC Nations Army Chiefs’ Conclave was also organised at the College of Military Engineering on Saturday under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command.

“The Chiefs of the Army of the member nations of BIMSTEC attended the conclave and spoke on ‘Possibility of Creating Viable Regional Security Architecture to deal with threats — Terrorism and Transnational Crime.’ G Parthasarthy, former diplomat, was the moderator for the event,” a press statement from the Army sent through the Defence PRO said. Army officials said that along with this, the military leaders from individual countries also discussed the country specific issues related to these threats.

“Southern Army Commander Lt Gen DR Soni welcomed the Chiefs of the member nations and other dignitaries and participants attending the conclave on behalf of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Representing their nations were Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Defence Services and Commander-in-Chief Myanmar Army; Lieutenant General NUMMW Senanayake, Commander of Sri Lanka Army; General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh; Lieutenant General Choochart Buakhao, Deputy Chief of Staff (Ops) Thailand; and Brigadier Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (Q) Bhutan. The dignitaries addressed the gathering giving their views on the subject,” the press statement added.

All the chiefs of the respective member nations and visiting senior officials stressed on the need to tackle terrorism, which, they said was “one of the most potent threats in this century”. They spoke of the need to safeguard national and regional interests of the people of the region, the press statement said.

