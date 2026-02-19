Too bright to be safe: Unregulated aftermarket headlights are turning Pune’s roads into a safety hazard

As evening traffic builds on Pune’s roads, drivers increasingly find themselves struggling against the bluish-white light, piercing LED and High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps that seem designed more to dazzle than illuminate. What began as a technological upgrade is turning slowly into a safety hazard. Aftermarket lighting kits, many of questionable legality, are flooding the city’s roads, leaving motorists vulnerable while driving.

For Rohan Jadhav, a resident of Wakad, night driving has become an ordeal. “These aftermarket lights are mostly unregulated and very bright. It’s especially hard if one wears specs,” he said. Jadhav’s experience echoes a growing chorus of complaints from commuters across the city. Drivers are reporting eye strain, headaches, especially during long drives, and risky moments of temporary blindness when faced with these high-intensity beams.

Under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS-010), headlights must illuminate the road without blinding oncoming traffic. Dipped beams are meant for routine driving, while high beams are for poor visibility and low-traffic conditions. Most factory-fitted headlamps produce between 1,215 and 1,485 lumens, with intensity capped at 1,80,000 to 2,15,000 candela. LED lights have a colour temperature below 3,000 Kelvin (K), far from the 6,500K white headlamps now common on Pune’s streets.

The law also mandates that drivers dip their headlights when approaching another vehicle. All lighting devices, whether factory-fitted or aftermarket, must meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or AIS certifications. While on the road, enforcement seems to be lacking, promoting the violation of rules.

Unregulated aftermarket

In several car accessory shops in Nana Peth, near Kasarwadi, and other areas in Pune, shelves are stacked with LED upgrade kits with specifications: 180W, 240W, and even 340W. Some claim 40,000 lumens, far beyond what’s safe and legal.

“Earlier, headlights were simple 12-watt filament bulbs. Then halogens and xenon bulbs were introduced, brighter but still manageable. But now LEDs have taken over. They last longer, run cooler, and are more efficient. The problem is the high-intensity replacements from unregulated markets. Because of this, even dipped LEDs can blind oncoming drivers,” explained Ravindra Mehendale, an automobile expert.

“There’s also a sort of competition among vehicle owners; if one fits in a powerful headlamp, the other would mount in a more intense one. In a city with well-lit roads, 180W LEDs are sufficient. Higher-powered lights are only necessary in poorly lit rural stretches or hilly terrain,” Mehendale added.

Moreover, commuters have stressed the need for strict enforcement. “Coordinated action between the transport department and the traffic police must be applied. Without regular checks, anyone can install whatever they want. The standards exist, but the gap lies in aftermarket and upgrade segments, even for two-wheelers,” said Rahul Khalge, a mechanical design engineer based in Chinchwad.

“Frequent roadside inspections and strict penalties with convictions and fines must be carried out. Otherwise, violations will continue unchecked,” Khalge added.

Sonali Netake, a Kothrud resident, demands action at the source. “Authorities should raid modification shops, suppliers, and manufacturers. If manufacturing and import are restricted, enforcement can become easier on the ground.”

When contacted about enforcement, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Pune, told The Indian Express, “As per the Motor Vehicle Act, apart from the RTO-approved vehicle configuration, no aftermarket headlamp modification is legal. Any customisation other than standard rules attracts a fine of Rs 1,000. We had carried out a drive earlier and planned to conduct one soon along with Pune police. And we urge vehicle owners to comply with the rules.”

What the law says

* Under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS-010), headlights must illuminate the road without blinding oncoming traffic

* Dipped beams are for routine driving, while high beams are for poor visibility and low-traffic conditions

* LED lights have a colour temperature below 3,000 Kelvin (K), far less than the 6,500K white headlamps now common on Pune’s streets

* All lighting devices, whether factory-fitted or aftermarket, must meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or AIS certifications