While city hotels,restaurants,lounges and clubs are busy erecting banners,sending out bulk SMSes and splurging on advertisements to promote their New Years Eve bashes,Puneites are making their own plans. For many,tonight is about a house party with close friends or a New Year weekend holiday.

Boutique owner Ritu Malhotra says,This year,my husband and I are planning to call a few close friends over on New Year’s Eve. Light music,good food and drinks is how we want to enjoy the evening. It will be more of a classy evening than a big New Year’s Eve bash. For her,it isn’t necessary to be part of the city’s most happening dos. You can have fun anywhere as long as you are with your core group. Also,we are past the age when people party hard.

But even those on the younger side of 20 feel that the scales are tipping towards a house party. Chittaranjan Lobo,22,has planned a party at his place,which will have 25 youngsters. It has its benefits over the club parties. One,we can carry on the revelry past club deadlines,and two,we needn’t overpay for the ambience. The concept is BYO (Bring Your Own),so everybody can get their favourite drinks. And for food,we’re keeping it simple: just ordering biryani, he says. Shalina Hingorani,who will be attending the party,adds,At other parties,the DJ is in control of the music but here we can play what we want. Plus,we can crash at his place and avoid drinking and driving.

If it’s not house parties,then it’s out-of-town trips that some regulars on the party circuit are opting for. Rutuja Baravkar,owner,Iris,is off to Dubai. We are spending New Year’s Eve in Dubai. It’s something different from the normal Pune party scene, she says.

Builder Vishal Mody and his wife Preity are spending the eve of 2011 at a hotel in Alibaug. We,along with a few friends are heading there,away from the city noise It will be a quiet yet enjoyable time as we will be with close friends, Preity says.

