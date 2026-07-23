Toni Daa Dhaba, 11 others face FDA action over hygiene lapses

Licences of 12 hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food establishments across Pune and Satara districts were suspended after inspections found serious hygiene violations, officials said on Wednesday. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, suspended the licences of 12 hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food establishments across Pune and Satara districts after inspections found serious hygiene violations, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign launched by Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Inspection drives were carried out on July 18 and July 21.

According to the FDA, the establishments operated in unhygienic conditions, stored expired food products and violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Their licences were suspended with immediate effect.

The establishments against whom action has been taken include Joker Hospitality in Balewadi, Red & Huge in Kalyani Nagar, Toni Daa Dhaba in Kamshet, Hotel Lokpriya and Jai Sadguru Irani Tea & Snacks Centre in Market Yard, Fountain Pure Veg in Alephata, M Foods in Khed, Aksa Bakery in Pimpri Chinchwad, Foclo Technology Pvt. Ltd. in Bavdhan, Swinsta Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. in Aundh, and Shalimar Udupi Veg Restaurant and Surabhi Hotel and Bar in Vaduj, Satara district.