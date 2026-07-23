Toni Daa Dhaba, 11 others face FDA action over hygiene lapses

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, suspended the licences of 12 hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food establishments across Pune and Satara districts after inspections found serious hygiene violations, officials said on Wednesday.
The action was part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign launched by Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Inspection drives were carried out on July 18 and July 21.
According to the FDA, the establishments operated in unhygienic conditions, stored expired food products and violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Their licences were suspended with immediate effect.
The establishments against whom action has been taken include Joker Hospitality in Balewadi, Red & Huge in Kalyani Nagar, Toni Daa Dhaba in Kamshet, Hotel Lokpriya and Jai Sadguru Irani Tea & Snacks Centre in Market Yard, Fountain Pure Veg in Alephata, M Foods in Khed, Aksa Bakery in Pimpri Chinchwad, Foclo Technology Pvt. Ltd. in Bavdhan, Swinsta Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. in Aundh, and Shalimar Udupi Veg Restaurant and Surabhi Hotel and Bar in Vaduj, Satara district.
In a press release, the FDA said all hotels, restaurants and bakeries must maintain hygiene standards and strictly comply with food safety regulations. It directed food business operators to provide free clean drinking water to customers, use only food-grade packaging materials, avoid reusing cooking oil, operate only with valid licences and ensure menu cards do not carry misleading information.
The department also appealed to consumers to report complaints related to food quality or hygiene through its toll-free helpline, 1800-222-365.
In a separate enforcement drive conducted between July 16 and July 21, the FDA inspected three establishments in Chinchwad, Pandharpur and Vaduj in Satara district. During the inspections, officials seized banned food items worth Rs 3.48 lakh.
The FDA said cases were registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the respective police stations, and five persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune Division, D. V. Bhogawade said the department will continue its inspection drives and take strict action against establishments violating food safety norms.