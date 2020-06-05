Toll rises to 3 as 38-yr-old man dies of injuries from house cave-in

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said 57 anganwadis, 31 zilla parishad schools and four gram panchayat offices were damaged on Wednesday. (Representational Photo) Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said 57 anganwadis, 31 zilla parishad schools and four gram panchayat offices were damaged on Wednesday. (Representational Photo)

THE DEATH toll in Pune district due to Cyclone Nisarga rose to three as another person, who was left injured in a cyclone-related accident at Vahagav village in Khed tehsil on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

Narayan Navale (38), who was treated at Unicare Hospital in Chakan and then moved to Pune, was among five persons injured as a wall and a portion of the roof of their house caved in, owing to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Narayan’s mother Manjabai Navale (65) died last night after the incident.

Another man, Prakash Mokar (52), died in Mokarwadi village in Haveli tehsil on Wednesday as he was trying to hold on to a tin roof, which was being blown away, and received injuries that proved to be fatal.

According to Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, 1,350 kaccha houses and 114 pucca houses were partially damaged in the district, while four kaccha houses and 89 huts were completely damaged. Standing crops on 402 hectares were damaged.

“The government will provide appropriate compensation to all who have suffered damages. The family members of those who died will receive Rs 4 lakh each from the State Disaster Relief fund,” Ram said.

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said 57 anganwadis, 31 zilla parishad schools and four gram panchayat offices were damaged on Wednesday.

“Panchanamas are being performed and all of these will get funds from the ZP for repair work,” he said.

The cyclone also caused considerable damage to the power distribution system in the district as 1,440 poles of either high or low tension transmission lines got uprooted. The Indian Express has reported that across Pune district, 540 feeder lines were damaged on Wednesday due to tree collapse incidents and other reasons leading to power outage in many areas. Of these, around 340 in Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Maval talukas had to be kept shut for safety reasons till a complete examination was conducted before restoration.

Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) said work on restoration had started immediately and, by Thursday morning, power supply in majority of the areas was restored. Along with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad urban areas, Maval, Khed, Junnar and Ambegaon were worst-hit by power outage.

Officials said power supply restoration took till Thursday afternoon in some areas due to difficulty in removing uprooted and fallen trees or waterlogging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd