Toddler suffers cobra bite in Pune district, snakebite reporting rules in focus

The Mahalunge Padwal village case has prompted fresh calls for making snakebite a notifiable disease in Maharashtra.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneJun 22, 2026 06:15 PM IST
VillageDr Sadanand Raut (second from left) and Dr Pallavi Raut (extreme left) with the toddler and her parents. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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The recent instance of a toddler suffering a cobra bite in Pune district has spurred renewed calls for declaring snakebite a notifiable disease in Maharashtra.

Last week, the two-and-a-half-year-old girl was sleeping beside her farmer father on the floor of their small home at Mahalunge Padwal village when a cobra bit her. The terrified parents rushed her to the Vighnahar Nursing Home, which is about 15 km away from their village, as her body had turned cold and she had dilated pupils. While aggressive anti-snake venom treatment was initiated, the little girl suffered three cardiac arrests and had to be resuscitated each time.

Talking about the incident, Dr Sadanand Raut, Founder, Vighnahar Nursing Home, who has saved more than 12,000 snakebite victims, said it was “deeply frustrating” that Maharashtra has still not declared snakebite cases and deaths a notifiable disease despite reminders from the Centre.

30 vials of anti-snake venom

“The little girl had no palpable pulse, no audible heart sounds, and had stopped breathing,” Dr Raut recalled. Along with Dr Pallavi Raut, they initiated advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The child was intubated and placed on mechanical ventilation.

“During the next 90 minutes, she suffered three cardiac arrests and each time had to be resuscitated,” Dr Raut added.

An expert emergency team started aggressive antivenom treatment, and 30 vials of anti-snake venom were administered over 20-30 minutes. Within 24 hours, the girl regained consciousness and was weaned off the ventilator. “She is being treated for aspiration pneumonia, but her overall neurological recovery has been good,” Dr Raut observed.

Maharashtra reports 1.29 lakh snakebite cases

The Maharashtra health department has registered 1.29 lakh snakebite cases and 656 resultant deaths over a three-year period from April 2023 to March 2026. There were 48,711 snakebite cases and 146 deaths in 2023-24, while there were 38,491 snakebite cases and 282 deaths in 2024-25. In 2025-26, there were 42,268 snakebite cases and 228 deaths.

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In November 2024, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a directive to states to mandatorily notify snakebite cases and deaths. This is required to strengthen snakebite surveillance and help gauge the accurate burden. On January 29 this year, a reminder was sent to all states to identify high-burden districts and declare snakebite cases and deaths as a notifiable disease.

According to an expert, several states, including Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, have already declared snakebite a notifiable disease.

“Snakebite has emerged as a serious and growing public health concern in Ambegaon taluka and several other rural parts of Pune district. Every year, many farmers, agricultural workers, and members of tribal communities lose their lives due to snakebite incidents. The problem becomes particularly acute during the monsoon season, when cases rise sharply, and many preventable deaths occur,” Dr Raut further said.

When contacted, state health department officials said that the process to make snakebite a notifiable disease was underway.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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