Toddler drowns in water tank near Pune, factory owner booked

A two-year-old girl drowned in an uncovered water tank at a concrete pipe manufacturing unit at Jambhulwadi near Pune Saturday, said the police. They booked the owner of the factory on the charges of causing death due to negligence.

Officials from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said the incident took place around noon at a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pipe manufacturing unit in the Jambhulwadi area, located around 15 kilometres from Pune city. They identified the deceased as Surabhi Vimalkumar Mohan, whose parents work at the concrete pipe production unit.

Officials said the girl’s parents were working at the factory and she was playing on the campus. When the parents realised the girl was missing, they started searching for her. It later came to light that she had fallen into the tank and drowned. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the probe revealed the owner, identified as Ashraf Ali Khan, had taken no safety measures at the water tank. The police booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint of the girl’s father, Vimalkumar Gautam, 26.