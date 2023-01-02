scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Toddler drowns in water tank near Pune, factory owner booked

The incident happened at a concrete pipe manufacturing unit at Jambhulwadi near Pune Saturday. The police said the the owner had taken no safety measures.

They identified the deceased as Surabhi Vimalkumar Mohan, whose parents work at the concrete pipe production unit.
Listen to this article
Toddler drowns in water tank near Pune, factory owner booked
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A two-year-old girl drowned in an uncovered water tank at a concrete pipe manufacturing unit at Jambhulwadi near Pune Saturday, said the police. They booked the owner of the factory on the charges of causing death due to negligence.

Officials from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said the incident took place around noon at a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pipe manufacturing unit in the Jambhulwadi area, located around 15 kilometres from Pune city. They identified the deceased as Surabhi Vimalkumar Mohan, whose parents work at the concrete pipe production unit.

Officials said the girl’s parents were working at the factory and she was playing on the campus. When the parents realised the girl was missing, they started searching for her. It later came to light that she had fallen into the tank and drowned. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

More from Pune

Officials said the probe revealed the owner, identified as Ashraf Ali Khan, had taken no safety measures at the water tank. The police booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint of the girl’s father, Vimalkumar Gautam, 26.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:14 IST
Next Story

Note ban verdict: Dissenting SC judge in line to be first woman CJI

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close