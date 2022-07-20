Toddler drowns in swimming pool day before birthday at Lonavala bungalow

A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a bungalow in Lonavala a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday last week, said the police.

As per the information given by the Lonavala Town police station, the incident took place on the evening of July 13. The police said that the boy’s family hails from Nashik and had come to Lonavala to celebrate the twins’ birthday on July 14 at the bungalow.

While the incident was reported to the police on July 13, details of the case came forward after footage from a security camera installed at the bungalow showing the boy falling in the pool and drowning was circulated on social media platforms.

Inspector Sitaram Dubal said, “Around 7 pm on July 13, the family started searching for the boy after he could not be seen on the premises for a while. He was found in the pool. He was taken out within moments after being located, but could not be revived.”

A case of accidental death pending a probe into the causes was registered, added officials.