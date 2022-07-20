Toddler drowns in swimming pool day before birthday at Lonavala bungalow

July 20, 2022 11:59:31 am
A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a bungalow in Lonavala a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday last week, said the police.
As per the information given by the Lonavala Town police station, the incident took place on the evening of July 13. The police said that the boy’s family hails from Nashik and had come to Lonavala to celebrate the twins’ birthday on July 14 at the bungalow.
While the incident was reported to the police on July 13, details of the case came forward after footage from a security camera installed at the bungalow showing the boy falling in the pool and drowning was circulated on social media platforms.
Inspector Sitaram Dubal said, “Around 7 pm on July 13, the family started searching for the boy after he could not be seen on the premises for a while. He was found in the pool. He was taken out within moments after being located, but could not be revived.”
Subscriber Only Stories
A case of accidental death pending a probe into the causes was registered, added officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
‘Need to make 100% students in our schools able to read by October’: MCD Commissioner to school heads
Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Aug 25
Explained: Why has the government opened opium production and processing to private players?
Love the smell of old books? This bookseller would like you to leave
‘Don’t pay, don’t enter’: Delhi High Court stays guidelines restraining restaurants from charging service charge
Chandigarh: Punjab police constable injured by bullet from own AK-47
ISIS fighters’ children are growing up in a desert camp. What will they become?
Who designed the mascot ‘Perry the Bull’ for the Commonwealth Games? Meet its 10-year old creator Emma Lou
Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi
These are the workouts that Kriti Sanon loves to do; check them out
Explained: What is India’s law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to Supreme Court in appeal?
Congress cries Bal Thackeray legacy betrayal as Shinde govt restores Emergency pension