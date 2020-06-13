To trick their targets, conmen claimed to be descendants of royal family: Investigators

Almost all the seized notes were play notes, with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ marked on Indian currency and ‘United States of American Children’ marked on US dollars. (File) Almost all the seized notes were play notes, with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ marked on Indian currency and ‘United States of American Children’ marked on US dollars. (File)

FURTHER probe into the seizure of a huge stash of Indian and foreign counterfeit notes, of Rs 87 crore face value, has revealed that the six arrested suspects, including the Army jawan, used to pretend to be descendants of royal families to lure their targets into a currency exchange deal with them.

IN a joint operation conducted by the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence (MI) and teams from the Crime Branch of Pune City Police, massive stacks of counterfeit currency notes were seized from a bungalow in Sanjay Park locality in Vimannagar on Wednesday. The action also led to the arrest of six persons, including Shaikh Alim Gulab Khan (36), a serving Army jawan currently attached to an Army establishment in Pune. Investigators now believe that he was one of the masterminds of the rackets. His accomplices include Ritesh Ratnaakar (34), Tuhaul Ahmed Ishaq Khan (28), Abdul Gani Khan (43), Abdul Rehman Abdul Gani Khan (19), all four from Mumbai, and Sunil Sarda (40), from Pune.

Almost all the seized notes were play notes, with ‘Children’s Bank of India’ marked on Indian currency and ‘United States of American Children’ marked on US dollars. Investigators suspect the existence of an elaborate network of conmen and mules, who used to ‘distribute’ this dummy cash in return of real money via various tactics.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the suspects used to send videos and photos of the currency to potential targets with black money, who were looking for an under-the-radar currency exchange or hawala transaction.

Explaining some of the tricks used by the racketeers, an officer, who is part of the probe, said, “To convince their targets, some of these people used to pretend to belong to the royal family of Nizams, with inherited wealth. To further convince their targets, they used to send videos or photos of the stacks of cash with a newspaper of that day in the frame, to show they are the latest. The transactions they promised were either of currency exchange — dollars to rupees or vice versa, or cash transfers by hawala. We are trying to find out how many such deals took place. The suspects knew that the targets were unlikely to report receiving fake notes, as the very deals were illegal. There is also a possibility that in some of the cases, these suspects did not even hand over the counterfeit cash and might have fled with the advance amount received by showing the images of cash stacks.”

The officer added, “While the Army jawan was the ring leader of the racket, as per our investigation till now, others are small-time business owners who have tried out various methods of cheating people in the past. These people came together through acquaintances… from what they have revealed to us till now, we believe there is a lot more yet to come out. We want to urge people to come forward if they have been cheated by these suspects. They have told us they were doing this over the last eight months and had brought the play notes from various markets in Mumbai in batches. We are looking into past records of their businesses.”

During the search of the bungalow after the raid, investigators said they also found a silver urn, which the suspects were possibly planning to use as ‘rice puller’, a device used by many conmen claiming to have supernatural powers. The superstitious belief is that the so-called rice puller helps attract rice grains or wealth if kept in the house.

“This could have been just one more of their ways of tricking people,” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd