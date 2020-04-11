To treat only coronavirus cases in city: care & health centres, two hospitals

Pune Municipal Corporation. (File) Pune Municipal Corporation. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified six care centres, five health centres and two dedicated hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry asked chief secretaries of all states to prepare a plan to contain the disease in the their states.

“A draft plan has been prepared for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city to contain the spread of infection,” said Ramchandra Hankare, chief of the civic health department.

“A public appeal is being made to local residents to get themselves checked and treated in the nearest civic facility if they have symptoms of the disease, ” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

The symptoms include cold, cough, fever, throat pain and breathelessness.

