To take on Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, Congress fields candidate who once lost his deposit in fight against Ajit

THE Congress on Sunday fielded Akash Vijayrao More, a low-key leader, to take on Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly bypoll.

The seat is likely to witness a four-cornered contest.

“We will be fighting the Baramati bypoll with all seriousness and purpose,” Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express.

The Baramati seat fell vacant after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in plane crash in January.

Immediately after his candidature was announced by the Congress, More held a press conference in Baramati where he said, “There is the matter of Ajit Pawar’s accident. Despite several efforts, the Mahayuti government has not yet registered an FIR regarding it. If the state government files a case in connection with Ajit Pawar’s accident, I will withdraw my candidacy immediately.”