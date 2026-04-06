To take on Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, Congress fields candidate who once lost his deposit in fight against Ajit

The Baramati seat fell vacant after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in plane crash in January.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneApr 6, 2026 05:50 AM IST
Akash Vijayrao MoreAkash Vijayrao More
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THE Congress on Sunday fielded Akash Vijayrao More, a low-key leader, to take on Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly bypoll.

The seat is likely to witness a four-cornered contest.

“We will be fighting the Baramati bypoll with all seriousness and purpose,” Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express.

The Baramati seat fell vacant after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in plane crash in January.

Immediately after his candidature was announced by the Congress, More held a press conference in Baramati where he said, “There is the matter of Ajit Pawar’s accident. Despite several efforts, the Mahayuti government has not yet registered an FIR regarding it. If the state government files a case in connection with Ajit Pawar’s accident, I will withdraw my candidacy immediately.”

The 51-year-old leader said he would contest the election focusing on questions of public interest. More said the party’s position in Baramati is weak. ”But the party zeroed in on my as it knows in difficult situation, I have always stood for the party. Therefore, party picking me for Baramati bypoll was not a surprise,” he told The Indian Express.

Asked about his chances, More said,”I am a devoted soldier of the Congress. My votes are fixed. This is a serious fight and I will go out to win the seat.”

More, an advocate by profession, had last contested as Congress candidate against Ajit Pawar in 2014 but had lost his deposit. “I had to contest the election at the last minute as the Congress seat-sharing talks had failed and both Congress and NCP had decided to contest elections separately,” More, who is currently the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, told The Indian Express.

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His father, Vijayrao More, also an advocate, was an Congress MLC for one term in mid 90s. Akash More has also served as secretary of Pune District Youth Congress. He had been a Baramati education board member for 10 years.

Besides the Congress, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has also decided to field its candidate.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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