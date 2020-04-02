To take medical facilities closer to patients, PMC launches mobile dispensary service

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the service would play a major role in the current situation and help the civic body find patients infected with coronavirus. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the service would play a major role in the current situation and help the civic body find patients infected with coronavirus.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday launched a mobile dispensary service to reach those in need of medical assistance during the lockdown.

The initiative has been launched in association with Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana and Force Motors. “There will be 15 mobile dispensaries in service of the public. Each dispensary has a medical team to check patients and prescribe medication,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

While the patients will be given medicines free of cost, the doctors attached to the dispensary will not make any home visits.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the service would play a major role in the current situation and help the civic body find patients infected with coronavirus. “If the patients have symptoms of the infection, then the person will be referred for a laboratory test and will be quarantined till we have the report. If found infected, they would be hospitalised for treatment,” said Gaikwad.

As quite a few dispensaries in the city have shut down in the current situation and local residents are unable to travel to their family doctor during the lockdown, the mobile medical facility will be helpful, said Gaikwad.

The mobile dispensary will be useful to conduct medical check-ups of senior citizens and those in old age homes. The dispensaries will also visit slum areas and announce their arrival through a public address system. Those visiting the dispensary have to practise social distancing and they should not crowd the facility, said a PMC official.

