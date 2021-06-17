To tackle stray dog menace, PMC to set up 7 sterilisation centres

The private agency has already provided a dog pound for sterilisation of stray dogs and two more pounds on civic land would be handed over to them, said Prakash Wagh, veterinary officer of PMC.

To bring a check on the population of stray dogs in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to procure 15 dog catching vans and set up seven sterilisation centres across the city.

“The PMC has been sterilising stray dogs in the city through private agencies. However, the population of dogs has not come under control and there are increasing cases of dog menace,” said Prakash Wagh, veterinary officer of PMC.

He said the PMC would soon be joining hands with a social organisation to carry out sterilisation of dogs. “We were so far getting dogs sterilised through a private agency. However, it will be done free of cost by a social organisation now,” Wagh said, adding that the paid service of the agency will also continue to bring the population of dogs under control.

The private agency has already provided a dog pound for sterilisation of stray dogs and two more pounds on civic land would be handed over to them, he said.

“The PMC has also decided to appoint two more private agencies for sterilisation of stray dogs. They will have to do it in a private plot and the civic body will pay for it,” he added.