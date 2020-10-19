To streamline processing of applications for licences & permits, Pune Police chief comes up with SOPs

The various responsibilities on the police machinery in large urban jurisdictions like Pune include issuance of various licenses, permits, police clearances and no objection certificates (NOCs) required for permits issued by other government departments. (Representational image)

TO remove delays in processing various applications from local residents, and bring clarity and transparency to the process, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ‘codify’ the movement of files in the system.

The various responsibilities on the police machinery in large urban jurisdictions like Pune include issuance of various licenses, permits, police clearances and no objection certificates (NOCs) required for permits issued by other government departments.

Gupta and a team of officials from the administration branch have been working on a system to streamline these processes and work towards removing ambiguities in processing these applications.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said, “We took stock of the various applications that local residents submit to us and analysed how those were processed. We realised that there was lack of clarity which resulted in delays and other issues. We listed out all the applications that we receive and put in place standard operating procedures for processing each one of them. We fixed aspects like who will initiate the file, who will be the final authority and how will the file move. Now that we have codified all these processes, we believe that it will result in not just bringing clarity and transparency, but also significantly reduce delays.”

Further elaborating on the effort, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Jalindar Supekar said, “Many types of licences, ranging from firearms licences to different types of police clearances, character certificates, police verification reports, NOCs from police for the other permits, permissions for various public events, rallies and festival celebrations are issued by police bodies in city jurisdictions. The SOPs that we have put in place lay down a clear chart of movement of files. This would certainly bring a lot of ease to the people seeking those permits and also keep the requirement of physical contact minimum, reducing the risk of Covid-19. Most of these applications are already online, now their processing will also be very swift.”

Gupta has also recently launched a dedicated helpline named Samadhan for speedy redressal of applications by serving and retired police personnel and officers. A dedicated phone line and a separate section in the internal police phone application has been allocated for Samadhan. Serving and retired personnel will be able get the benefit of speedy processing of applications for privilege leave, medical leave, house rent allowance, pension grievances, medical bills, salary and pay rise issues, encashment of leaves, provident fund queries etc.

The queries will be processed through a centralised system and a dedicated team. The applicant will be kept updated about the status of the request and the process is being monitored by senior officials on a daily basis.

