Friday, August 19, 2022

To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today

Such heritage walks are already in vogue in many cities and the walking tour of Pune would help promote tourism in the city but enable renewed focus on conservation of heritage structures.

‘Know Pune’ will be launched first and other walks would be initiated as per the response. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would start a heritage walk from Saturday to create awareness among tourists and the Gen-Next about the history of the city.

“There are around 250 heritage structures in the city. Shaniwarwada, Lal Mahal, Vishrambaugwada, Nanawada, Kasba Ganpati and Mahatma Phule Mandai, situated in the heart of Pune, are in Grade 1 list of heritage buildings in the city. It has become necessary to conserve its rich historical and cultural importance in the fast progressing era. Thus, it has been decided to undertake the initiative of a heritage walk in the old part of the city where citizens and tourists will be shown the heritage structures during the walk. They will also be made aware of the historical importance of these places,” Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said.

The PMC has planned the heritage walk on the themes ‘Know Pune’, ‘Shaniwar Peth-18th century’, ‘Kaba-The Beginning’, ‘Somwar Rasta-Temple Town’, ‘Shukarwar – Earlier suburbs’ and ‘Gothic Pune – British Era’. ‘Know Pune’ will be launched first and other walks would be initiated as per the response.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:12:17 am
