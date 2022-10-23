scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

To prevent crowding, price of platform ticket hiked to Rs 30 at Pune railway station

On Saturday night, a migrant labourer from Bihar died at Pune railway station after he felt uneasy and got off the Pune-Danapur Express, leading to allegations of crowding and stampede at the station.

The price will revert to Rs 10 from November 1. (File)

A day after a passenger died at Pune railway station, the railway authorities increased the price of the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 30 to avoid unnecessary crowding at the station, officials said. The price will revert to Rs 10 from November 1.

On Saturday night, Sajan Baldev Majhi, a migrant labourer from Kandi Nawada in Bihar’s Gaya district, died on the platform after he suffered a bout of coughing and got off the Pune-Danapur Express, leading to allegations of crowding and stampede at the station.

According to Sadanand Wayse Patil, SP, Government Railway Police (GRP-Pune), preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was unwell. “After boarding the train, he had a bout of cough, felt uneasy and had trouble breathing. The people accompanying him got him off the crowded train and onto the platform to help him breathe at ease. Moments later, he collapsed and became unresponsive. A doctor at the railway station examined him and pronounced him dead,” Patil said.

Manoj Jhavar, public relations officer (Pune Division), said, “Passengers are requested to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station.”

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:15:49 pm
