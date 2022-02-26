To mark Science Day, Pune institutions gear up for hybrid & virtual celebrations

For the second consecutive year, the National Science Day will be held either virtually or in a hybrid mode with most scientific institutions gearing up with interesting and activity-based events for students and the general public.

Every year, February 28 is observed as the National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist Prof C V Raman, who went on to win the Nobel prize in Physics.

The usual sight of packed and overflowing auditoriums and laboratories inside research institutions in Pune with audiences, school and college students on this day would be absent. But the Science Day event organisers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a seamless number of variety events virtually.

Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune has organised all its events on February 27. The celebrations will include a virtual tour of its campus and its 2m Optical Telescope observatory located at Girawali in Pune on Sunday which can be viewed on https://bit.ly/iucaandd2022.

The Science Activity Centre of IISER, Pune will organise virtual events ranging from Meet Scientists, live demonstrations, ToyFest, Science talks and interactive sessions on February 28, 9.30am onwards. TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Pune, will have virtual two-day events scheduled on February 28 and March 1. This year’s celebrations will include an exhibition of scientific experiments and models prepared by school and college students.