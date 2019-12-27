Congress’ foundation day: Pune unit to hold ‘Save Bharat-Save Constitution’ march tomorrow

The flag march will begin from the Congress Bhavan at 10 am on Saturday. (File) The flag march will begin from the Congress Bhavan at 10 am on Saturday. (File)

To celebrate the party’s foundation day, the Pune City Congress Committee has organised a flag march, ‘Save Bharat-Save Constitution’, to protest against the “undemocratic and unconstitutional policies” of the BJP-led central government.

The flag march will begin from the Congress Bhavan at 10 am on Saturday and end at the Collector’s Office.

The Maharashtra Congress has appealed to all secular organisations, party workers and residents to participate in the flag march in large numbers. A similar march will also be organised in Mumbai.

The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 in Mumbai. “In the very first session of the Congress party, it was decided to adopt the policy of ‘All India One Nation’ and to overcome any discrimination based on caste, region or religion,” said a Congress leader.

“The BJP government’s unconstitutional and anti-democratic nature of policies and decisions are causing divisions in society on the basis of religion. The central government has attacked basic tenets of the Constitution, like freedom of speech, brotherhood, democracy,” said the Congress leader.

“The Union government is trying to suppress the voice of the common man,” the leader said, adding that a large number of party workers will participate in the flag march.

