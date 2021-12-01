To mark 75th year of Independence, school students to send 75 lakh postcards

For a generation of children who have never seen postcards, let alone written one, India Post has come up with an innovative competition involving students of schools and junior colleges in the country to mark India’s 75th year of independence in an innovative way.

As part of the ongoing ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which began in August this year, the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication and Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, have partnered to launch ’75 lakh Postcards Campaign’ on Wednesday.

A record 75 lakh postcards are expected to be sent by students on this occasion. This nation-wide competition will give students an opportunity to write postcards. Schools across boards in all states and union territories will have to arrange postcards for students. Local post offices near the schools will provide specially-stamped postcards for 50 paise each.

Schools must encourage students studying between class IV to XII to write postcards either in Hindi, English or any of the scheduled languages. The topics for postcard writing are ‘The Unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle’ and ‘My vision for India, 2047’.

Schools have been tasked to conduct this competition from December 1 to 20, shortlist and send online the 10 best postcard entries to their respective boards.

The winners of 75 best postcard entries will get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January next year.