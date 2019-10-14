To improve traffic flow, Pune Airport removes barricading in front of main terminal building

To improve the flow of traffic at Pune Airport — both arrival and departure — the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has removed the barricading in front of the main terminal building, making available more space for vehicular movement.

Advertising

Now, vehicles coming to drop and pick up passengers will be able to move fast via two separate lanes. This is expected to clear the congestion outside the airport during peak air traffic hours, especially in the evening.

At least two years ago, the Pune airport administration had decided to make more space for passengers who can walk inside the premises and set up a barricade to stop vehicles near departure one. The authority had closed down the 50 metre road at the premises. This had not only ended traffic chaos but also freed up the road in front of the terminal for movement of passengers.

Recently, Pune airport director Ajay Kumar had decided to remove the barricade and create two separate lanes for vehicles. These vehicles can move from departure one to the arrival area. After that, these will move towards exit gate number two and three. After dropping the passengers, the vehicles can exit behind the Sugardough, which was earlier a taxi lane.

Advertising

“This is made only for passengers and is convenient for both departure and arrival. We are committed to create passenger amenities. We are continuously aiming to improve our services and by mid-2021, we aim to provide all passenger facilities, including a multi-level car park,” said Kumar.

To segregate arrival and departure areas, the administration had started a trial run on it in September. After a successful trial, they decided to make the segregation permanent. This has made it easy for passengers coming to airport, mostly in the evening. At that time, the number of flights are higher than in the day.