To ensure no one is left out, PMC to take vaccine drive to housing societies

After administering nearly 50 lakh vaccine doses against Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take the vaccination drive to different housing societies across the city.

“Vaccination in the city is going on at a good pace but we want to ensure that no eligible citizen remains unvaccinated. That’s why a special drive is being launched to hold vaccination camps in housing societies,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said the PMC has administered a record number of vaccine doses through various initiatives.

“The societies should collect information on the number of eligible candidates in their premises in need of vaccine doses. They can ask the ward medical officer to arrange the same,” said Mohol.

The PMC is also planning to hold vaccination camps in colleges to ensure all eligible students are inoculated.

The civic body has already allowed all all colleges to hold on-campus classes for fully vaccinated students.