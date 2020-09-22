To ease flow of patients to overburdened Pune, more health facilities set up in other districts

Critical care infrastructure is being boosted in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, with creation of temporary hospitals in these districts. (Representational)

TO reduce the influx of patients from other districts flocking to Pune for treatment, the state government has started expanding bed availability in the four other districts of Pune Division. Critical care infrastructure is being boosted in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, with creation of temporary hospitals in these districts, Pune Divisional Commissioner Suarabh Rao said on Tuesday.

These four districts have reported nearly 8,000-10,000 active cases each, and many of these Covid-19 patients head to Pune for treatment. With over 42,000 active cases, health facilities in Pune district find it difficult to accommodate so many critical care patients.

As on September 22, Pune has 2.54 lakh cases (42,329 active), Satara has 30,824 cases (8,793 active), Solapur has registered 29,309 cases (7,890 active), Sangli has 30,022 cases (9,223 active) and Kolhapur has recorded 39,974 cases (10,094 active).

“We are in the process of opening a mini-temporary facility in Sangli, which will have 110 ICU beds and 50 oxygen beds. Another facility with 60 beds will come up in Palus (in Sangli district). In Kolhapur, a facility with 400 oxygenated beds and 300 ICU beds is being set up. In Solapur and Satara, we are in the process of creating additional health infrastructure. These will serve the local population and will also reduce the flow of patients to the overburdened systems of Pune city,” said Rao.

Meanwhile, in Pune, in the first six days of the ‘Majhe Kutumb Majhi Jababdari campaign’, 12.7 lakh residents have been surveyed in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rest of the areas, during which 11,438 persons were found with flu-like symptoms while 7,000 had comorbidities. “A total of 700 persons were referred to hospitals, of which 1,643 persons tested positive for Covid-19,” said Rao.

