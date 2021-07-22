To boost tourism & create jobs, MTDC to develop state resorts, land

Amusement park, adventure sports and water park facilities will be developed at the tourist destinations, which will also ensure tourism boost for beaches, historical forts and hill stations, he said.

IN A bid to attract tourists from abroad and create employment for locals, the Maharashtra government has decided to develop some resorts and land of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on a par with international standards by tying up with four and five-star hotel professionals and tourists.

“The state government wants to develop the tourist destinations in Maharashtra on an international level. This will attract tourists from abroad and provide employment to locals,” said Deepak Harane, regional manager of the MTDC.

In the first phase, the MTDC resorts at Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Harihareshwar and Mithbau and vacant plots in Sindhudurg district, Tadoba and Fardapur will be developed through public private partnership.

“The initiative will also ensure the much needed push to the tourism industry, which has been hit by the pandemic. It will help the industry flourish once again. The improved facilities will attract tourists and provide business to local traders, tour operators, travel companies and markets for the locally developed products,” he added.

A lot of investments are expected to come in the sector after the industry stakeholders, such as tourism professionals and hoteliers, join hands with the state to upgrade the government properties, Harane said.

Amusement park, adventure sports and water park facilities will be developed at the tourist destinations, which will also ensure tourism boost for beaches, historical forts and hill stations, he said.

After developing world-class facilities on certain tourist destinations in phases successfully, the state plans to extend the initiative to cover more tourist places.