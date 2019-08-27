To boost revenue collection, PMC to allow advertising on 250 civic properties, 55,000 street light poles

To boost revenue collection, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has identified 250 civic properties for erecting hoardings and 55,000 street light poles for putting up gantries, officials said. The civic body expects to collect an estimated Rs 100 crore yearly from such advertisements.

Advertising

According to officials, the civic administration has divided the hoarding locations and street poles into five zones for which bidding has begun to invite advertising agencies. The PMC, officials said, will also explore street furniture for the purpose of advertising, even as most of its hoardings will be put up on civic properties along city roads.

A host of properties that the civic administration surveyed for identifying locations for putting up advertisements include flyovers, civic buildings, big civic vehicles, area around sewage treatment plants, amenity space, grounds, sports complex and even public urinals.

“We have identified around 250 locations in civic-owned properties for putting up hoardings and street light poles for small advertising boards. This would help us to earn Rs 100 crore every year,” a civic officer said.

Advertising

While the PMC does not have hoardings of its own, so far it only charging fees while giving permissions to private agencies to erect hoardings and advertisement boards in the city. As per its hoarding policy, the hoarding size and height is regulated while locations are defined to ensure they do not distract commuters or cause threat to the life of common man.

In December last year, the civic body had decided to allow the PSCDCL to implement the tendering process in the civic jurisdiction, which in turn would have allow the latter to collect two per cent of the final cost of the advertisement revenue. This, however, became a point of contention between the PSCDCL and the PMC.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao had urged the panel and the general body of the PMC to reconsider its decision to allow PSCDCL to conduct the process of tendering for hoardings. “The regulation and control of advertisements in the civic jurisdiction, and executing the tender process for it, is not related to the PSCDCL. The PMC has a capable independent mechanism to execute the tender process…

Therefore, it would be improper to handover the work in the civic jurisdiction to any other government or semi-government organisation,” he had then said.

Rao had maintained that the proposal tabled by the elected representatives in front of the standing committee and the general body was approved without seeking the opinion of the civic administration.

As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and Advertising Policy, it is the responsibility of the PMC to give permissions and regulate advertisements in the civic jurisdiction.

There are 1,886 legal hoardings in the civic jurisdiction that generate about Rs 28 crore revenue per year. The PSCDCL had claimed that it would ensure revenue of Rs 70 crore to PMC and Rs 20 crore to PMPML from the advertising permissions, while the PMC has stated that it would generate more than Rs 100 crore from the advertisements.