To avoid repeat of ’17 loss, PMC to undertake feasibility study before building road alongside Mutha river

In no mood to repeat the fiasco from a few years back when it lost over Rs 20 crore in construction and then demolition of a road alongside Mutha river from Vithalwadi to Mumbai-Bangalore bypass at Warje, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to put together a pre-feasibility report and carry out environment impact assessment for an elevated road it has envisaged for the stretch.

The civic body will also check the feasibility of metro route in the project.

The PMC had undertaken construction of around 3-kilometre stretch at Warje, and had spent around Rs 15 crore on it.

However, environmentalists raised the issue in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing threat to nature and human life due to possible floods, saying the width of the river has reduced due to the project and affected its water carrying capacity.

As per the directions of the NGT in 2017, the PMC had to demolish the under-construction road by spending Rs 7 crore on removal of debris.

“The road is part of the Development Plan (DP) of PMC. The civic administration is planning an elevated road from Vithalwadi to Nanded City and Shivane to Karvenagar as it is proposed on the blue line. Thus, a pre-feasibility study and environment impact assessment for the project is being undertaken for the road along with the Metro rail,” said Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer of PMC.

He said the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed a Metro rail on Sinhagad Road but it is not finalised whether it will be from the centre of the existing road or the river side.

“The expert consultant to be appointed for study is expected to take into consideration in case the Metro route is proposed alongside the river,” Randive said.

According to the proposal, a total of 6 km — Shivane to Karvenagar and Vitthalwadi to Nanded City — elevated road alongside Mutha river will be taken up for pre-feasibility study and environment impact assessment.

The expert consultant will evaluate the project and ascertain the likelihood of its completion within the stipulated time, the civic officer said.

Environmental management plans will be prepared to mitigate adverse environmental impact due to implementation of the project.

Besides, topographical survey would be carried out in the area following which an expert would prepare a schematic drawing of the proposed elevated road.

In addition, a water environment study would be carried out to determine nature and frequency of possible flooding, water quality, water use, fauna species and habitats.

A socio-economic and health environment survey would also be done to study the activities and people likely to be affected due to the project. Besides, an ecology survey would be done to identify the status of flora and fauna in the area.

Besides, the consultant will have to carry out a detailed study on traffic impact, noise and air quality.