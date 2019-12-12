To avoid controversy, Buddhist outfit revokes decision to award Ekbote for his ‘social activities’

Following opposition from members of the Buddhist community, the outfit, which has senior BJP leaders among its patrons, informed Ekbote that he will not get the award. Following opposition from members of the Buddhist community, the outfit, which has senior BJP leaders among its patrons, informed Ekbote that he will not get the award.

Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, a Delhi-based Buddhist outfit which had announced an award for Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, has decided to revoke its decision.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express had reported about the Bhartiya Baudh Sangh’s decision to give ‘Atal Smruti Samman – 2019’, an award instituted in the memory of BJP stalwart and late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to Ekbote for his “social activities for welfare of Dalits”.

A prominent name in the gauraksha movement in Maharashtra, Ekbote was arrested last year for allegedly instigating violence in Koregaon Bhima, but was later released on bail.

Following opposition from members of the Buddhist community, the outfit, which has senior BJP leaders among its patrons, informed Ekbote that it will not be giving him the award. Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, national president of the Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, also issued a letter to Ekbote in this regard.

“Many persons from the Buddhist community conveyed to us that Milind Ekbote should not be considered for this award because he was named as an accused in the Koregaon Bhima violence case. We have deep respect for late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and do not want any controversy while giving the award in his memory. So, our committee has decided today that the award should not be given to Ekbote. I wish Ekbote continues the good work he is doing for the society,” Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul told The Indian Express.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Rahul had said that Ekbote had not been found guilty in a court of law in the Koregaon Bhima case and the Hindutva leader had done lot of work for samajik samarasta (social equality) for several years for the welfare of Dalits and other sections of society. The award was to be given on December 24, on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, by a Union minister.

When contacted, Ekbote said, “I got a call from the Bhartiya Baudh Sangh. I respect them. I have nothing to do with the Koregaon Bhima violence. But there are misunderstandings because of the false allegations made against me.”

