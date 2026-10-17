Titanic replica at Ravet brings history and Hollywood romance to Pune

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

A more than 40-foot-tall recreation of the RMS Titanic has drawn visitors to Ramdayal Gupta Garden in Ravet, where a walk-through exhibition offers a glimpse into the interiors of the ill-fated ship and the 1997 film that immortalised its story. Opened on October 7, the exhibition features replicas of the ship’s corridors, the iconic grand staircase from the film and displays documenting the 1912 disaster, attracting couples, college students and families with children.

Inside the ship, the familiar strains of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ play on a loop, setting the tone for an experience that blends history with Hollywood romance. Visitors move through recreated corridors and rooms before reaching the grand staircase made famous by James Cameron’s film. Another set recreates the scene in which Jack sketches Rose, bringing to life one of the film’s most memorable moments.

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However, the attraction also turns attention to the real ship and the events of April 1912. A large room displays photographs of actual people associated with the Titanic, including the passengers, crew, and the famous band that played while the ship was sinking, newspaper clippings reporting the disaster and blueprints detailing the ship’s interiors. Visitors can also see memorabilia and reproductions associated with the film, including Jack and Rose’s dresses and the famous diamond necklace.

The displays go beyond the familiar cinematic narrative to explain how the ship struck an iceberg, began sinking and sent distress signals seeking help. They outline the sequence of events during the disaster, including rescue efforts and the timeline of how survivors were brought to safety. The historical material offers a sobering contrast to the romance recreated in the rooms outside, reminding visitors that behind the film’s enduring love story was a real tragedy that claimed more than 1,500 lives.

Visitors can also see memorabilia and reproductions associated with the film, including Jack and Rose’s dresses and the famous diamond necklace. (Express photo) Visitors can also see memorabilia and reproductions associated with the film, including Jack and Rose’s dresses and the famous diamond necklace. (Express photo)

The exhibition has travelled to Ravet after earlier stops in Kerala and Baramati. According to event manager Sudesh Kumar, DJ Amusements organised it, and construction took 35 days with around 150 workers involved. “The exhibition first started in Kerala, then moved to Baramati, and now it is here. It will be here until November 25, and could be extended,” Kumar says, adding that the structure stands at least 40 feet tall, and much more in length.

The venue remains open from 5 pm to 10 pm, with the largest crowds arriving later in the evening. The entry fee is ₹100. “A lot of people are coming, mainly after 7.30 or 8 pm, when people finish work,” he says.

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Saurabh, 24, who visited with his college friends, was impressed by the recreation. “The exhibition was fantastic. The quality of the displays was really good, with a lot of attention to detail. We also learnt much more about the tragedy then we knew before,” he says.

For Sara, 22, who came with her partner, the film’s romantic legacy was the main attraction. “Titanic is one of the most iconic romantic movies, so we’ve come to enjoy and immerse ourselves in it.”