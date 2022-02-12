From Tisgaon village to Cooper Hospital: NEET dreams come true for family of bangle sellers

Sheikh Jakir Husain’s nondescript two-room home in the village of Tisgaon in Ahmednagar’s Pathardi taluka is now bustling with joy. The centre of attention of all the festivities is the 20-year-old Jakir who has done something which no one in his close or distant family had ever achieved before. By securing an impressive 99.07 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he has got a seat in the Bombay-based Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College (Cooper Hospital). For Jakir, whose family’s only income is from a small bangle shop which is looked after by his elder sister, this is more than a dream come true. “It is yet to sink in,” admits the boy.

Jakir’s family had never known financial solvency. The death of his father in 2003 had forced Jakir’s elder brother Dildar to drop out after Class VII and, at present, he works in a local grocery shop. Mahemuna, the eldest of the three siblings, had to look after the family finances. “We have a bangle shop which is our main source of earning. On an average, the shop’s earning is between Rs 5,000-6,000 per month,” he said. Since his father’s death, Jakir’s mother has also not been keeping well and recently she had to undergo an ear transplant.

Coming from such humble means, taking science after Standard X and then aiming to crack the NEET was completely unheard of. Jakir had scored 89.40 per cent in his Class X boards and, thereafter, had decided to pursue science. At the end of Class XI, Jakir heard about the Pune-based Lift for Upliftment (LFU) – an initiative by present and former students of BJ Medical College and Sassoon Hospital. Under this initiative, meritorious students from the economically weaker section (EWS) are selected and trained.

“A classmate of mine told me about the organisation and I gave the LFU entrance test at the end of Standard XI. Luckily, I was selected for the batch and I went to Pune with special permission from my college. After putting up in the hostel, I attended their training from August 2019,” he said. The rigorous curriculum with a fair mixture of classroom training and tests was rudely broken when in March 2020, the nationwide lockdown started. Like thousands of other students, Jakir had to head home and perhaps that was the start of another challenge for him.

The two-room home which Jakir’s and his elder sister’s families shared was far from conducive for studies. To add to his challenges was the fact that they stayed in one of the noisiest and most congested parts of the village. Most people in his neighbourhood and extended family failed to understand why this boy from a family with strained means wanted to study and take an entrance test for something as complex as medicine. “Everyone asked me to drop out and work to help the family. But it was my family and the LFU mentors who helped me stay focused,” he said. To cope up with the changed circumstances, Jakir altered his routine and studied mostly during the night and caught up on sleep during the day. For most of 2020 and 2021, Jakir was more of a recluse concentrating on just his studies.

His hard work and perseverance finally paid off, when the results of NEET were announced. In the open EWS category, Jakir scored 612 of 720, which got him a seat in the prestigious college in Mumbai. Jakir and his family had taken some time to digest this news. “Celebrations have not stopped yet. I would be the first one in my extended family who would get to see the insides of a medical college, all thanks to the dedication of the LFU,” he said. Now with classes set to start, Jakir’s family is busy getting him ready for the next phase of his life. “This would be another challenge, but I think I can manage,” he added with a smile.